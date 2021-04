LucyAveBoutique

Plus-size Sabrina Smock Detailed Dress Ivory

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Sizing: Fits True to Size 1XL: 13-16 2XL: 17-20 3XL: 21-24 Measurements: Size Bust (Stretches 3+") Sleeve Length 1XL 38" 15.5" 42" 2XL 40" 15.75" 42.5" 3XL 42" 16" 43" Material: Smock Detailing Floral Pattern Short Sleeves Maxi Dress 100% Polyester Hand Wash in Cold Water, Do Not Bleach, Hang or Line Dry Imported Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.