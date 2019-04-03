These Roll-Cuff Bermuda Jean Shorts from Universal Thread™ make it easy for you to keep your warm-weather style comfortable and casual. Made with a cotton-blend fabric for softness and breathability, these women's Bermuda shorts are solid black for versatile styling and a classic look. They feature rolled cuffs above the knee, functional pockets and belt loops, and a mid-rise fit that's great for tucking in tops. Whether you're off for a weekend adventure with friends or a weeknight relaxing outside at home, these women's black Bermuda shorts will keep you cool, comfortable and looking chic.