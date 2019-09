Ava & Viv

Plus Size Robe

$27.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Make your mornings easy and as comfy as can be with this cute Black Robe from Ava & Viv. This black robe comes in a soft and smooth material, making it the perfect choice to slip into upon waking up. With the relaxed fit, you can go about your morning routine with ease and comfort while getting a flattering fit from the front-tie feature.