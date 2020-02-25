Xhilaration

Plus Size Ribbed Hipster Bikini Bottom

$16.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

It's easy to put together a range of swimwear looks when you have a classic piece in your wardrobe, like the Hipster Bikini Bottom from Xhilaration™. A solid black color lends itself to a classically chic and versatile design, allowing you to mix and match with a variety of swim tops to suit your personal style. These black swim bottoms are made from a lightweight fabric with plenty of spandex for comfortable wear and ease of movement as you take a dip in the water or simply soak up rays on sandy beaches. Go for a sleek look when you pair them with a black bikini top, or brighten things up with a printed bandeau — either way, you're sure to get tons of wear out of these hipster swim bottoms.