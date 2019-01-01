Plus Size Ribbed High Leg High Waist Bikini Bottom
$19.98$17.00
At Target
You'll be feline super stylish in the Ribbed High-Leg High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms from Xhilaration™. You’ll love the sassy and bold look of a leopard-print pattern while a high-rise design brings vintage-inspired style. A fuller cut offers comfortable coverage, and ribbed material gives your look a touch of depth and dimension. Whether you slip into the matching leopard-print top or grab a black bikini, you’re sure to sport a look that’s totally pawsome in these leopard-print bikini bottoms.