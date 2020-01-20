Xhilaration

Plus Size Ribbed Front Cut Out Bralette Bikini Top

Head to the beach in simply chic style with this Rib-Knit Front Cut-Out Bralette Bikini Top from Xhilaration™. Made with durable fabric with a hint of spandex for comfy wear, this rib-knit bralette bikini top has a cutout between the bust for a flirty touch of style. The removable cups provide you with enough coverage to confidently rock your figure, while the adjustable straps and double fastener at the back help you get the perfect fit with each wear. Pair this rib-knit bralette bikini top with matching bottoms for a coordinated look you'll love to flaunt.