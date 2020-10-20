Land's End

Plus Size Quilted Cotton Robe

$79.95

Item #519034AE8 Soft jersey is fabric washed for a more worn-in feel Quilted for added texture Easy to tie belt is held securely in place by loop on each side Dropped shoulders Turn-back cuffs Handy welt pockets Rib-knit trim on placket, hem and pockets Knee length White, Cement Heather and Vicuna Heather: 55% polyester/45% cotton. Soft Rose Heather: 65% polyester/35% cotton. Machine wash. Imported Quilt-level comfort. Wearing this robe is like wrapping yourself in your favorite quilt when getting into bed. Or waking up being snuggled in it. Its knee length is perfect for lounging if it’s a ‘wear-your-robe-all-day’ kind of day, too. Curling up on the couch with a cup of tea and good book just got a little more comfy.