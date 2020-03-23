Daily Ritual

Plus Size Ponte Knit Legging

$23.41

68% Rayon, 27% Nylon, 5% Spandex Imported Machine Wash A high-waisted skinny legging gets a tailored touch featuring stretch ponte fabric, a seamed front, and back pockets Made from ponte knit for a flattering, smoothing feel Inseams: Short - 25", Regular - 27", Long - 29" Runs small, please size up An amazon brand - a high-waisted skinny legging gets a tailored touch featuring stretch ponte fabric, a seamed front, and back pockets Daily Ritual celebrates the beauty in simplicity. Our range of coveted classics features tees, tanks, dresses, and leggings that are ready to be styled, layered, and lived in. Each piece is made with luxuriously soft fabrics and is priced to make stocking-up a breeze—you'll want one in every color.