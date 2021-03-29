Bonlect

Plus Size Plunge Neck Swimsuit

$27.99

Buy Now Review It

This plus size one piece swimsuit features floral printing detail, plunge neckline front,cross back, high cut leg, gives you a super stunning look. Make a bold statement with this floral print in our plunge v neck one piece plus size swimsuit. We’ve kept it fun and flirty with lacing front detail, cross back wide straps. Plus size women's one piece sexy swimsuit bathing suit with removable padding, gives firmly support. Our lace up beachwear with strap details along the neckline keeps you look sexy and charming. Whether you are looking to elongate your fabulous torso or making a fashionable statement. This plus size one piece bathing suits for women is perfect for swimming, water aerobics, pool, beach party, tropical vacations etc. The high waist stretchy strap design allows for perfect fit, also it will slim your body beautifully meanwhile allow your maximum movement.