Xhilaration

Plus Size One Shoulder Bikini Top

$17.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Size: 14W Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex Features: Back Hook Sheerness: Opaque Features: Adjustable Strap Pattern: Solid Garment back type: Open UPF rating: No UPF Rating Apparel style: Bandeau Pattern application: Solid, No Pattern Applied Bra cup construction details: Sewn in Cup Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 81187050 UPC: 829576578429 Item Number (DPCI): 238-21-5178 Origin: Imported Description Go vibrant with the va-va-voom red of this One-Shoulder Bikini Top from Xhilaration™. This red bikini top comes in a solid color that really pops, and gets a touch of extra flair from a strappy one-shoulder design. A swan-hook fastener on the back makes changing in and out of your suit a cinch, and the sewn-in cups give you reliable coverage you'll appreciate. The shoulder strap adjusts at the back to help you find your fit, and the suit comes with a removable second strap for extra security if you're planning an active day in the sun. Pair this red one-shoulder swim top with matching red bikini bottoms for seriously bold color, or shake it up with contrasting or patterned bottoms for a new look every time you step out. Sewn-in Cups Provides extra coverage and comfort