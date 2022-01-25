Yandy

Plus Size On Point Mesh And Lace Bra Set

$44.95 $35.91

Buy Now Review It

At Yandy

Surprise your sweetie in this sexy three piece, plus size lingerie set featuring a longline bra with sheer lace underwire cups, peek-a-boo details, a scalloped lace trim, a sheer lace and dot mesh underbust band, piping details, adjustable spaghetti straps, a hook and eye back closure, a matching, high waisted garter belt with satin bow tie accents, adjustable garter straps, and a matching thong panty. (Thigh high stockings not included.)