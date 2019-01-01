Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
BP.

Plus Size Mock Neck Sweater Dress

$59.00
At Nordstrom
Slouched sleeves and a neck-warming collar enhance the cozy appeal of this sweater dress knit from cotton-blend yarn.
Featured in 2 stories
22 Sweater Dresses To Bundle Up In This Winter
by Eliza Huber
These Plus-Size Sweater Dresses Are A No Brainer
by Eliza Huber