Ava & Viv

Plus Size Military Jacket

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

You'll find a lot of things to love about the Military Jacket from Ava & Viv™ — and at least four of them are pockets. Proving true the moniker "utility jacket," it's got four flap pockets to stash your stuff, a waist cinch for great fit, and both front zipper and snap closures to suit your styling needs. Pull on this go-to, do-everything piece over jeans, a white tee and booties for timeless, effortlessly cool style.