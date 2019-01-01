Search
Products fromShopClothingIntimates
Torrid

Plus-size Microfiber Tights

$18.89$13.23
At Torrid
Thought you loved our tights? Just you wait. This black microfiber pair is your new wear-every-chilly-day must-have. Not only is the material silky soft, it's effortlessly stretchy.
Featured in 1 story
The 11 Highest-Rated Black Tights On The Internet
by Ray Lowe