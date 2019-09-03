Colsie

Plus Size Lounge Bike Shorts

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

You don't have to be cycling the streets to sport a pair of bike shorts — now you can put together a cozy, stylish loungewear look that'll take you from destination A to Z with the Bike Lounge Shorts from Colsie™. With an at-thigh length and form-fitting silhouette, these solid bike shorts pair well with a variety of tops, from oversized sweatshirts and knitted cardigans to sports bras and flowy tanks. The comfort of a cotton-blend fabric with added spandex makes them breathable and easy to wear day in and day out, and they're fitted with a full waistband elastic for a sure and flexible fit.