Ava & Viv

Plus Size Long Sleeve Turtleneck Knit Shirt

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 58% Cotton, 39% Modal, 3% Spandex Fit: Regular Fit Length: At Hip Features: Long Sleeve, Pullover Neckline: Turtleneck Item Style: Fashion Tees Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 79659631 UPC: 191905871205 Item Number (DPCI): 021-02-3265 Origin: Imported Description Add a cozy finish to your outfit with this Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Knit Shirt from Ava & Viv™. This long-sleeve top in a solid color makes a versatile choice for cooler months. Styled with a regular fit, it features a turtleneck for a snug feel, and a soft and stretchy rib-knit construction for even more comfort. This pullover top is ideal for wearing on its own or as a layering piece under hoodies and cardigans during the chilly season. Wear with skinny jeans on casual days or with tailored trousers when heading to work.