Plus Size Long Sleeve Off The Shoulder Button-down Maxi Dress
$44.99
At Target
The iconic shirt dress may be borrowed from the boys, but this one is fiercely, unapologetically feminine, and we're here for it. The Off-the-Shoulder Button Down Maxi from Who What Wear™ is a fresh take on the classic, crisply tailored with a trend-right off-shoulder silhouette and styled with sweet details, from the fabric waist tie to the delicate puff sleeves. The perfect piece to pack for a summer getaway - or to make any day feel like a vacation.