Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Wild Fable

Plus Size Long Sleeve Half-zip Windbreaker Jacket

$29.00$27.55
At Target
Long-sleeve windbreaker jacket in light pink with slight sheen. Features pullover style with half-zip closure, along with a hooded neckline fashioned with a drawstring pull. Finished off with a loose silhouette, drop shoulders and banded cuffs
Featured in 1 story
8 Things To Buy From Target For A Rainy Day
by Ray Lowe