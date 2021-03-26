xakalaka

Plus-size Lace Bodysuit

$16.99

Buy Now Review It

❀ This lace bodysuit teddy lingerie is made of 65%cotton and 35%polyester(soft and flexible fibers), so it is great for close-fiting wear. ❀ One piece babydoll lingerie lace bodysuit features with stretch floral lace fabric, no see through double layerslace soft cups and bodycon style slim to show off your curve. ❀ Sexy teddy lingerie features lace cups and backless criss-cross adjustable straps to attact you lover's attention, creat sexy bust line and back line ❀ This lace bodysuit lingerie is match well with fashion jeans,shorts,skirts, and pants,it will also give you a fashionable layered look under a jacket. ❀ Occasion: This plus size teddy lingerie perfect choice for Wedding Night, Valentine's Day Lingerie, Honeymoon, Anniversary, Honeymoon trip, lingerie party or every hot night.