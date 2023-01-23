xakalaka

Plus Size Lace Babydoll Side Slit Chemise

$18.99

95% Polyester, 5% Other Fibers ❈ Material---95%Polyester+5%Spandex, the fabric is stretchy, feels soft and comfortable, not see through. ❈ Features---This XAKALAKA women plus size lingerie featuring adjustable spaghetti straps, side slit with tie closure. Gorgeous and seductive to draw your lover's attention. ❈ Sexy Style---Sexy lace lingerie nightgowns for women, which you can wear it as a slip under your dress, as a sexy nightgown lingerie, or as a sexy sleep dress. ❈ Occasion---This side slit babydoll lingerie slip dress is perfect for sleepwear, nightwear, loungewear, valentine’s day, date nights, wedding nights, honeymoon nights, lingerie party, or special nights for your lover. ❈ Brand---"XAKALAKA" Owns Trademarks in USA,(Reg.No.5581905). ❈ This lace chemise has adjustable shoulder straps which help to have a better control of your bust. The cut is very simple but sexy and flattering. ❈ This plus size women lingerie highlights the sweetness and charms of womanhood and is tailored to fit the natural curves of the female. ❈ Please check the size chart carefully before purchasing to choose the size that suits you best. ❈ Size Measurement(Inch): ❀ 1XL:Bust--43.73 Waist--22.06 Length--27.78 ❀ 2XL:Bust--46.89 Waist--23.64 Length--28.57 ❀ 3XL:Bust--50.04 Waist--25.22 Length--29.35