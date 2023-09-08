Arna York

Description We just love the look of the black Knit Pleat Skirt and we know you will too! With its elasticated waistband, relaxed fit, midi length and all-over pleated fabrication, this is one skirt you'll have on high rotation! Inspired by a minimalist approach to design, Arna York creates timeless staple pieces for the modern woman. This chic brand is characterized by sleek silhouettes, classic hues and sophisticated cuts, ensuring an elevated ensemble no matter the occasion. From work-ready blouses to curve-loving pants, Arna York never fails to deliver. Available in sizes 12 - 32.