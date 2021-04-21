Xhilaration

Plus Size Hipster Bikini Bottom

$17.99

Specifications Size: 14W Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex Closure Style: Pull On Rise: Mid Rise Sheerness: Opaque Features: Full Lining Ties Pattern: Solid UPF rating: No UPF Rating Apparel style: Hipster Pattern application: Solid, No Pattern Applied Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 80365012 UPC: 829576164400 Item Number (DPCI): 238-21-4635 Origin: Imported Description Keep your swim look simple and stylish with the Hipster Bikini Bottom from Xhilaration™. In a lovely lavender shade, this bikini bottom makes an appealing pick for everything from floating the day away at the pool to simply lounging in the backyard to catch some rays. The mid-rise cut offers plenty of coverage and a sleek silhouette, and a full liner and opaque fabric will have you moving confidently through any activity. Pair it with a matching top for a cute and coordinated look, or mix it up with a printed or solid top in a coordinating color to create your own unique ensemble.