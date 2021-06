NastyGal

Plus Size Gingham Print Strappy Maxi Dress

$77.00 $34.65

Buy Now Review It

At NastyGal

Go with the flow. This dress features a V neckline, relaxed, maxi silhouette, high low hem, slit at front, ruffle detailing at hem, button down closure at front, adjustable straps, tie belt at waist, and gingham print throughout. Rock with chunky biker boots and whatever plans you've got going down. Model is 5'9" and wears a US size 6/UK size 10.