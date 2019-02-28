Tackle all your styling occasions with one versatile piece with the Floral-Print Sleeveless Slit Maxi Dress from Ava & Viv™. This green maxi dress blooms white and pink flowers for perfectly springy flair. A front slit lets your shoes peek through, making it perfect for showing off your favorite low-top sneakers, sandals or wedges. A halter neckline gives it a touch of elegance, while the elastic waist keeps it comfy. Pair this halter maxi dress with a sun hat and sneaks for a stroll through the farmers market, dress it up with dangling earrings and sparkly sandals for a wedding guest dress or layer on a blazer and ballet flats for a work-appropriate ensemble.