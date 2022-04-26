Lands' End

Plus Size Fine Gauge Cotton Cardigan

$52.95 $18.48

At Lands' End

Our lightweight, fine gauge cotton creates a smarter looking cardigan sweater. It will fight pilling and last for years. It is such high quality and refined enough to wear with almost anything. Plus, it's the ideal weight for indoors without the worry of overheating. The fit offers cleaner, more modern lines that layer well over dress shirts, dresses, tees, and turtles. This cardigan is proof positive that we’re all a bit obsessed with comfy cozy and all the feels that go along with it. Light, yet substantial, refined without the fuss, here’s the classic cardi that’s a natural layering option for every season.