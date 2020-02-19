SPANX

Plus Size Faux Leather Leggings

$102.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

The Slim is Built In™ — contoured Power Waistband offers tummy shaping and a perky rear view.Center-seam free = no more camel toe!High-waisted design for great coverage and no muffin top.Style #2437P.Body: 87% nylon, 13% spandex;Waist Lining: 80% polyester, 20% spandex.Machine wash cold, inside out. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Lay flat to dry. Do not iron.Imported.Product measurements were taken using size 1X, inseam 27. Please note that measurements may vary by size.If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in. Outseam: 37 1⁄2 in. Inseam: 27 in. Front Rise: 11 in. Back Rise: 14 in. Leg Opening: 8 in.