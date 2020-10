Berkshire

Plus Size Easy On! Thermal Plush Tights

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bare Necessities

Features Enjoy the colder weather with these plush-lined tights Easy on! thanks to extra stretch easy fit waistband Soft, velvet touch is perfect for everyday wear 200 denier, total opaque stretch polyester Style #5046 Content Body: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex. Care Machine wash warm, tumble dry low. Country of Origin: Imported see more