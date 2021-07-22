Ava and Viv

Plus Size Destructed Midi Jean Shorts Dark Wash

$17.99

At Target

Update your casual warm-weather style with these Dark Wash Destructed Midi Shorts from Ava & Viv™. These dark wash jean shorts make a versatile staple in your casual wardrobe. Made from stretch denim fabric for comfortable movement, they feature a midi length with a flattering high-rise waist, along with a regular fit for versatile style. The classic five-pocket design adds functional flair, while the distressed details and turned-up hems complete the casual appeal. Pair with a range of solid or printed tops for an array of outfit choices.