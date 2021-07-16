United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Lovehoney
Plus Size Dark Enchantment Black Lace Basque Set
£39.99£12.00
At Lovehoney
'Basque' in the glory of this spotlight-stealing, shimmering black lace lingerie set. Provocative push-up cups and shimmering lace combine with waist-whittling boning to create an hourglass shape, with suspender straps adding next-level sex appeal. As supportive as they are enhancing, the push-up cups feature underwiring and adjustable shoulder straps for a super-comfortable fit. Decorative details like the ribbon slot trims, cleavage-enhancing straps and Lovehoney charm draw the eye to your curves, while the hook-and-eye fastenings and bones create a smooth, streamlined shape. Frame your butt with the matching G-string and clip the suspender straps to black stockings to complete this mesmerising look. Model is a UK size 18 and 5'9" tall with a 38G bust. She is wearing a size 1X/2X F-G.