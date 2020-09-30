Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Cuddl Duds
Plus Size Cuddl Duds® Under Scrubs Leggings
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohl's
Feel fantastic all day long when you wear these women's leggings from Cuddl Duds under your scrubs.
Need a few alternatives?
Alice + Olivia
Leather Leggings
$798.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Gap
Basic Black Jersey Leggings
$29.95
from
Gap
BUY
Fjällräven
Abisko Trek Tights
$174.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Baleaf
5" High Waist Compression Shorts With Side Pockets
$20.99
$16.79
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Scrubs Classic V-neck Top
$36.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Under Scrubs Crewneck Top
$30.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
Cuddl Duds
Plus Size Cuddl Duds® Under Scrubs Leggings
$32.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Scrubs Jogger Pants
$42.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
More from Leggings
Alice + Olivia
Leather Leggings
$798.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Gap
Basic Black Jersey Leggings
$29.95
from
Gap
BUY
Fjällräven
Abisko Trek Tights
$174.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Baleaf
5" High Waist Compression Shorts With Side Pockets
$20.99
$16.79
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted