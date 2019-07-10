Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
H&M Plus

Plus-size Color-block Jacket

$34.99
At H&M
Color-block windbreaker in nylon with a high stand-up collar. Zip at front, concealed front pockets with snap fastener, and wide dolman sleeves with elastic
Featured in 1 story
Our Top Secret Hack For Navigating H&M, Revealed
by Eliza Huber