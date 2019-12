Kona Sol

Plus Size Bow-tie One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit

$39.99 $35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

For a chic suit, look no further than the Bow-Tie One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit from Kona Sol™. Sporting a single-shoulder strap that ties into a bow, the rest of this simple black swimsuit keeps it minimal for a sophisticated look. Whether you're lounging by the pool or getting into the waves, this suit will keep you looking and feeling fabulous.