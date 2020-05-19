United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Kona Sol
Plus Size Bandeau Flounce One Piece Swimsuit
$44.99
At Target
Breezy, island-inspired style makes the Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit from Kona Sol™ a welcome addition to your swimwear collection. This swimsuit sports an elegant look with a strapless design and ruffle around the top, creating a sweet and flouncy aesthetic. Light pink florals bloom against the blue-gray background for cheerful detail, and you’ll love the option of removable straps for added security and styling options. Whether you’re headed to the beach with the family or lounging poolside, this strapless swimsuit offers a beautiful blend of practicality and timeless style.
Need a few alternatives?
GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All
Zephyr Wrap Underwire High Waist Bikini
$126.00$52.80
fromSwimsuits For All
More from Swimwear
GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All
Zephyr Wrap Underwire High Waist Bikini
$126.00$52.80
fromSwimsuits For All