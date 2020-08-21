Lands' End

Plus Size Active Relaxed Shorts

$39.95 $31.95

Buy Now Review It

At Lands' End

Product details Item #509190A51 Moisture-wicking fabric pulls sweat away from your skin Odor control finish helps keep the fabric fresh Wide elastic waistband feels incredibly comfortable Small pocket inside the waistband Inseams: Regular 10 1/2”, Petite 9 1/2”, Tall 11 1/2” Fabric provides UPF 50 sun protection 88% polyester/12% spandex. Machine wash. Imported Shorts built to move. Whether your lifestyle is more athletic or more athleisure, you’re always on the go. Walking the dog, doing a little yard work or simply taking a leisurely stroll through the park, we ensure our activewear delivers the utmost comfort with every move you make. Starting with the fabric. It wicks moisture to keep you dry when working up a sweat, plus provides protection from harmful UV rays. And we added just enough stretch to give these shorts an easy, slightly shaped fit that won’t ever cling or feel tight. Then we finished them off with a non-binding waistband and flatlock seams that won’t rub or chafe. Ready, set, go.