Plus Size 1970s Red & White Floral Maxi Dress

Sweep in the floral breezes, dolls! A fabulous plus size maxi dress, crafted in a soft and lightweight woven fabric, this cottage core staple features a dazzling print of ivory florals throughout a red backdrop. The button up front leads to a modest V-neckline, framed by charming short sleeves that drop into elastic cuffs. The smocked waistband lends a dash of form as the sweeping skirt dances above the ankles, complete with a front vent for sultry struts! Available in sizes S-3X while supplies last