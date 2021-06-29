Madewell

Plus Ruffle-sleeve Wrap Mini Dress

$108.00

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Coming in a textural fabric with a woven-right-in plaid pattern, this mini wrap dress has pinafore-inspired ruffled cap sleeves and vintage-y stitched details. An adjustable tie at the waist will keep you comfy all day long. Waisted. Falls 41" from high point of shoulder (based on size 2X). Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Cotton. Lined. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. MD392