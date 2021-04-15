SheIn

Plus Rib Ruffle Hem Knot One Piece Swimsuit

$17.00

Buy Now Review It

At SheIn

Customer Reviews( 1299 ) Average Rating 4.7 Did the item fit well? Small 9% True to Size 89% Large 2% All Reviews (1299) Image (226) Free Trial Report (5) Rating All Color All Color Size All Sort by Recommend C***s Weight: 91.0 kg / 200.6 lbs Hips: 104 cm / 40.9 in More I love the swimsuit. It fits perfectly. I was a little skeptical about it because this was my first time buying a swimsuit on here. The material is perfect too. Overall Fit: True to Size size: 1XL Color: Green 1 Feb,2021 c******6 Trial Report Height: 160.0 cm / 63.0 in Weight: 82.0 kg / 180.8 lbs More I love shein bathing suites!! I own so many they are so cute and comfy!! Fit perfect!! Overall Fit: True to Size size: 0XL Color: Green 20 03 Dec,2020 l***8 Weight: 80.0 kg / 176.4 lbs Height: 165.0 cm / 65.0 in Good quality exactly as pictured Overall Fit: True to Size size: 0XL Color: Green 10 Dec,2020 Total 433 Pages 12345678910