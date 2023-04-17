Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
River Island
Plus Red Oversized Sequin Blazer
$165.00
$71.00
Buy Now
Review It
At River Island
Need a few alternatives?
River Island
Plus Red Oversized Sequin Blazer
BUY
$71.00
$165.00
River Island
Nasty Gal
Snake Faux Leather Long Blazer Coat
BUY
$52.80
$132.00
NastyGal
Fe Noel x Target
Sketch Palm Leaf Print Ruffle Trim Cover Up Dress
BUY
$35.00
Target
Anna October
Bernadette Cape
BUY
$292.00
Revolve
More from River Island
River Island
Blue Pleated Cape Maxi Dress
BUY
£89.00
River Island
River Island
Yellow Tie Die Maxi Dress
BUY
£89.00
River Island
River Island
Silver Check Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
BUY
$176.00
River Island
River Island
Plus Gold Paisley Long Sleeve Midi Dress
BUY
$130.00
River Island
More from Outerwear
River Island
Plus Red Oversized Sequin Blazer
BUY
$71.00
$165.00
River Island
Nasty Gal
Snake Faux Leather Long Blazer Coat
BUY
$52.80
$132.00
NastyGal
Fe Noel x Target
Sketch Palm Leaf Print Ruffle Trim Cover Up Dress
BUY
$35.00
Target
Anna October
Bernadette Cape
BUY
$292.00
Revolve
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted