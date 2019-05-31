Pretty Little Thing

Plus Red Halterneck High Waist Bikini Set

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pretty Little Thing

Plus Red Halterneck High Waist Bikini Set Get ready for vacay season with this bikini set. Featuring a red stretchy fabric with a halterneck bikini top and high waisted bikini bottoms, team with your fave shades and get ready to hit the beach in the style. Top Length approx 30cm/12" (Based on a sample size UK 18) Bottom Length approx 30cm/12" (Based on a sample size UK 18) Model wears size UK 18/ EU 46/ AUS 18/ US 14 Model Height - 5ft 9”