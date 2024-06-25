Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
River Island
Plus Pink Pleated Wide Leg Trousers
$74.00
Buy Now
Review It
At River Island
Need a few alternatives?
Aligne
Fresh Linen Trouser
BUY
£99.00
Aligne
Zara
Wide Leg 100% Linen Pants
BUY
$35.99
$59.90
Zara
LilySilk
Yasmin Palazzo Pants
BUY
$349.00
LilySilk
River Island
Plus Pink Pleated Wide Leg Trousers
BUY
$74.00
River Island
More from River Island
River Island
Plus Pink Pleated Wide Leg Trousers
BUY
$74.00
River Island
River Island
Plus Pink Pleated Wide Leg Trousers
BUY
£40.00
River Island
River Island
Plus Pink Button Up Longline Waistcoat
BUY
£45.00
River Island
River Island
Black Shirred Spot Midi Dress
BUY
£46.00
River Island
More from Pants
Aligne
Fresh Linen Trouser
BUY
£99.00
Aligne
Zara
Wrinkled Effect Wrap Pants
BUY
$35.99
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Wide Leg 100% Linen Pants
BUY
$35.99
$59.90
Zara
LilySilk
Yasmin Palazzo Pants
BUY
$349.00
LilySilk
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted