Pretty Little Thing
Plus Peach Garden Ruched Bikini Bottom
£12.00
At Pretty Little Thing
Plus Peach Garden Ruched Bikini Bottom These bikini bottoms are at the top of our wishlist this season. Featuring a peach material with a garden print, ruched detailing and a high waist fit, we are obsessed. Team these bottoms with the matching bikini top for a vacay look that everyone will be loving.
Need a few alternatives?
More from Pretty Little Thing
DETAILS
Pretty Little Thing
Plus Red Halterneck High Waist Bikini Set
£20.00£18.00
fromPretty Little Thing