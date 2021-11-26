Madewell

Plus Mwl Betterterry Sweatpants

$69.50 $33.25

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide The fabric: Brushed on both sides for the coziest feel, MWL Betterterry is crafted from a blend of organic cotton and recycled poly. The fit: Comfy jogger-style sweatpants with an adjustable drawstring waist. Made for: errand runs and coffee dates. Regular fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 28". 85% organic cotton/15% post-consumer recycled polyester. Do Well: Made from certified organic cotton that is grown without chemical fertilizers and pesticides from untreated, non-genetically modified seeds and pre-consumer recycled polyester that keeps plastic out of landfills. Pockets. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. NC014