Madewell

Plus Mwl Airyterry Crop Sweatshirt

$59.50

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Combining ubercomfy fits with luxe sustainable fabrics, our Make Weekends Longer collection gives you that carefree extra-day-off feeling. Coming our lightweight and breathable loop-back MWL Airyterry, this crewneck sweatshirt is effortlessly slouchy and perfectly cropped to go with our high-rise biker shorts or leggings. Shrunken, slightly cropped fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 20 1/4". Made of 60% conventional cotton and 40% certified organic cotton. Do Well: Made from certified organic cotton that is grown without chemical fertilizers and pesticides from untreated, non-genetically modified seeds. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. NA649