Madewell

Plus Linen-cotton Puff-sleeve Mini Dress

$118.00 $74.99

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Made of a linen and cotton blend, this retro-inspired mini dress has short puff sleeves and princess seams for a body-skimming fit. Perfect to pop on for a picnic in the park. Falls 40 1/2" from high point of shoulder (based on size 18W). 54% linen/46% cotton. Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Pockets. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. NG020