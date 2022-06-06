United States
Madewell
Plus Linen-blend Pull-on Tapered Pants
$68.00$43.99
At Madewell
Product Details Hide The cut: Formerly called the track trouser, our best-selling tapered pants have an easy pull-on elastic waist. The fabric: An airy linen blend with wear-to-work potential. 14" rise, 16" tapered leg opening, 25 1/4" inseam. 55% linen/45% viscose. Do Well: For each pair made at the Fair Trade Certified™ factory, we contribute to a Community Development Fund managed by the workers. Machine wash. Import. NE021