Madewell

Plus Linen-blend Pull-on Tapered Pants

$68.00 $43.99

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide The cut: Formerly called the track trouser, our best-selling tapered pants have an easy pull-on elastic waist. The fabric: An airy linen blend with wear-to-work potential. 14" rise, 16" tapered leg opening, 25 1/4" inseam. 55% linen/45% viscose. Do Well: For each pair made at the Fair Trade Certified™ factory, we contribute to a Community Development Fund managed by the workers. Machine wash. Import. NE021