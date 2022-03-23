PrettyLittleThing

Plus Lilac Ditsy Floral Cowl Front Corset Bodycon Dress

$42.00

CMW4140 Step into the new season in style with this next level dress. Featuring a lilac ditsy floral material with a front corset design and a cowl neckline. Just add strappy heels and a mini bag for a brunch date with the dolls. Length approx 132cm/52" (Based on a sample size UK 16) Model wears size UK 16/ EU 44/ AUS 16/ US 12 Model Height - 5ft 7"