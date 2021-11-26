Madewell

Plus Lightspun Lucie Long-sleeve Smocked Midi Dress In Livonia Plaid

$128.00 $89.60

Product Details Hide The prettiest way to be comfy (and a best seller), this Lightspun double-gauze plaid midi dress has elbow-length puff sleeves and a stretchy smocked bodice, plus pockets (!). Easy on the body but so special, you'll want to wear it everywhere you go. Falls 52" from high point of shoulder (based on size 2X). Cotton. Pockets. Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. ND154