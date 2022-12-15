PrettyLittleThing

Plus Khaki Twill Pocket Detail High Waist Cargo Pants

$75.00 $45.00

Buy Now Review It

At PrettyLittleThing

CMZ6411 Earn some extra style points this season with these must-have cargos. Featuring a khaki twill material with pocket detailing and a figure-flattering high-waisted fit, what's not to love? Wear with the matching top and your highest heels to make sure you get noticed. Length approx 86.5cm/34" (Based on a sample size UK 16) Model wears size UK 16/ EU 44/ AUS 16/ US 12 Model Height - 5ft 7"