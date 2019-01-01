Xhilaration

Plus High Waist Bikini Bottom

$19.98 $13.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Grace your next beach day with classically sweet style in the Gingham High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms from Xhilaration™. You’re sure to love the retro-inspired look of a high-rise design, while black and white gingham adds another touch of timeless style. It’s easy to mix up your look with a solid white or black bikini top, or you can rock a coordinated ensemble with the matching gingham-print swimsuit top. From pool parties to beach days, you’ll have your swimwear look down pat with these gingham bikini bottoms.