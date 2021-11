Madewell

Plus High-rise Slim Straight Jeans In Kandell Wash

$85.00 $59.50

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

The cut: Complete with the holds-you-in sorcery of our Magic Pockets in front, these high-rise stovepipe jeans have slim straight legs. The fabric: Denim with an old-school rigid look and tons of comfy stretch. 12" high rise, fitted through hip and thigh, 14 3/4" straight leg opening, 26 1/2" inseam. 77% cotton/22% poly/1% spandex denim. Magic Pockets. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. NC458